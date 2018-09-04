WPP nudges full-year outlook higher after return to sales growth

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - WPP nudged its full-year outlook higher on Tuesday after it reported a 0.3 percent rise in first-half net sales and said it would update the market on its new strategy by the end of the year.

The world’s biggest advertising company, under new boss Mark Read who was appointed on Monday, said it now expected growth in full-year net sales to come in at a similar level to the first half, ahead of its previous prediction of no growth at all. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)