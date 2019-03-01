Cyclical Consumer Goods
WPP says 2019 net sales to fall by up to 2 percent

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it expected organic growth to drop by as much as 2 percent in 2019 following the loss of major clients, but said it had seen a good reaction to its restructuring.

The British group said on Friday underlying net sales fell 0.4 percent in 2018, compared with a forecast of down 0.5 percent, with the United States particularly weak.

For 2019 it said underlying net sales would be down between 1.5 percent and 2 percent, with stronger headwinds in the first half of the year.

The British company is in the middle of a three-year overhaul launched by new boss Mark Read after a loss of key clients led to several profit warnings in 2018 and a 40 percent drop in market value in the last year. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)

