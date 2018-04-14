FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Martin Sorrell quits as head of WPP advertising agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell said on Saturday that he was stepping down as head of the British-based global advertising agency WPP.

In a letter to WPP staff, Sorrell said the “current disruption” was “putting too much unnecessary pressure on the business”.

He said he had decided that “in your interest, in the interest of our clients, in the interest of all shareowners, both big and small, and in the interest of all our other stakeholders, it is best for me to step aside”.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kevin Liffey

