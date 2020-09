Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp said on Monday it would buy peer WPX Energy Inc in an all-stock deal that would create a combined company worth around $12 billion.

WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)