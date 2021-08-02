Foot Locker to buy two retailers for $1.1 bln - WSJ

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc will buy two retailers for a total of about $1.1 billion in cash deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Foot Locker is expected to announce the acquisitions of California-based shoe store chain WSS for $750 million and Atmos, a Japan-based streetwear brand, for $360 million as soon as Monday, the Journal reported here citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)