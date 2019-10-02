Delta says new U.S. tariffs on Airbus will hurt profits, inflict 'serious harm'

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc warned on Wednesday that new U.S. tariffs on Airbus planes “will inflict serious harm on U.S. airlines” and shrink the company’s profits.

Airlines are bracing for new tariffs of at least 10% on European aircraft after the World Trade Organization said the United States could impose tariffs in response to illegal aircraft subsidies. Delta spokeswoman Lisa Hanna said “imposing tariffs on aircraft that U.S. companies have already committed to will inflict serious harm on U.S. airlines, the millions of Americans they employ and the traveling public.” The company said the tariffs “will also reduce Delta’s profits.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Leslie Adler)