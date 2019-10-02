U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft.

The list exempts some products — like Italian wine — from the new tariffs, but includes United Kingdom-made sweaters, pullovers, cashmere items and wool clothing, as well as olives from France, Germany and Spain, EU-produced pork sausage and other pork products other than ham, and German coffee. The new tariffs are to take effect as early as Oct. 18. (Reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder Editing by Leslie Adler)