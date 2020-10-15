EU confirms it received U.S. aircraft subsidy offer

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had received an offer from the United States designed to resolve a long-running dispute over civil aircraft subsidies, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The European Union made a first, comprehensive proposal - covering ongoing issues and future support for the sector - in July 2019 and updated it in September, a Commission spokesperson said.

“The first U.S. reaction reached us late last week. That is the first time we receive U.S. feedback on some substantive aspects of our proposal. We have now provided our reaction and we are prepared to continue these discussions,” the spokesperson said in an email. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by John Stonestreet)