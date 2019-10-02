Company News
October 2, 2019

EU says U.S. tariffs linked to Airbus would be counterproductive

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday that a U.S. move to impose trade sanctions on EU imports would be short-sighted and counterproductive and risked causing damage on both sides of the Atlantic.

The World Trade Organization has granted the United States the right to target $7.5 billion per year of EU imports over illegal subsidies paid to Airbus. In a parallel case, the European Union has also requested the right to take measures over subsidies to Boeing, with a WTO decision due next year.

The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 28-nation EU, said that the mutual imposition of countermeasures would only inflict harm on businesses and people on both sides of the Atlantic. It said the two sides should reach a fair settlement.

“But if the U.S. decides to impose WTO authorised countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same,” the Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

