UK says seeking confirmation from WTO it has complied with rulings

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was seeking confirmation from the World Trade Organization that it had complied fully with its rulings and should not be facing tariffs.

The United States said it would slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

It came after the World Trade Organization gave the United States a green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods annually in a long-running case.

“Resorting to tariffs is not in the interests of the UK, EU or US,” a spokesman for Britain’s trade department said.

“The UK, through the EU, is seeking confirmation from the WTO that we have complied fully with WTO rulings regarding support to Airbus, and should not be subject to tariffs.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)