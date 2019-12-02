Company News
December 2, 2019

WTO rules that EU continues to provide unfair Airbus subsidies

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled on Monday that the European Union continues to provide unfair subsidies to European planemaker Airbus, supporting the U.S. case for retaliatory tariffs.

A three-person WTO panel had looked into whether France, Germany, Spain and Britain had withdrawn illegal support for the Airbus A350 jetliner and the A380 superjumbo, as required to do under a previous WTO decision.

The United States was in October awarded the right to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU imports in the case against Airbus. A decision on retaliation rights for the European Union in a related case on subsidies to Boeing is due next year. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

