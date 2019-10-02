WTO decision on U.S. aircraft subsidy retaliation rights due at 1400 GMT

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said it would publish at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) its decision on a U.S. request to take action against the European Union in a long-running aircraft subsidy dispute.

The WTO has found that both European planemaker Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a pair of cases that have run for 15 years.

A three-person WTO panel is expected to award the United States the right to hit about $7.5 billion of EU imports with tariffs in the Airbus case, trade sources have told Reuters. The WTO’s decision on EU retaliation rights related to Boeing subsidies is expected early in 2020.