Trump on WTO case: "This case going on for years, a nice victory!"

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed a “nice victory” after the World Trade Organization gave Washington a green light to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods annually as punishment for illegal aircraft subsidies.

“The U.S. won a $7.5 Billion award from the World Trade Organization against the European Union, who has for many years treated the USA very badly on Trade due to Tariffs, Trade Barriers, and more. This case going on for years, a nice victory!” he said on Twitter. (Editing by Alison Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)