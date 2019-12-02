U.S. says may raise tariffs on EU products in aircraft subsidy row

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday said it would review the possibility of raising tariffs on European Union products and applying tariffs to more products, given what it called lack of progress in resolving a dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said Monday’s decision by the World Trade Organization (WTO) affirmed the U.S. position that European Union launch aid to planemaker Airbus continued to harm the U.S. aerospace industry.

“In light of today’s report and the lack of progress in efforts to resolve this dispute, the United States is initiating a process to assess increasing the tariff rates and subjecting additional EU products to the tariffs,” USTR said in a statement. It said it would release more information about the process later this week. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)