Scotch Whisky Association says tariffs will hurt Scotland, urges restraint

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - United States tariffs on single malt Scotch whisky will damage the industry and hurt jobs and investment in Scotland, the sector’s trade association said on Thursday, as it urged Washington and the European Union to back down.

The United States on Wednesday said it would slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch whiskies, and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

“The tariff will undoubtedly damage the Scotch Whisky sector,” Scotch Whisky Association Chief Executive Karen Betts said in a statement.

“The U.S. is our largest and most valuable single market, and over 1 billion pounds of Scotch Whisky was exported there last year. The tariff will put our competitiveness and Scotch Whisky’s market share at risk.” (Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)