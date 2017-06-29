EU appeals against WTO ruling on Boeing - official

GENEVA, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) filed an appeal on Thursday against a WTO panel ruling this month that largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for Boeing, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said.

The dispute panel ruled in favour of the United States on June 9, but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in its main planemaking state of Washington that continues to cause transatlantic friction.

The EU and United States have been locked in a 13-year-old battle defending their respective plane giants in the world's largest trade dispute.

This case turns on whether Boeing complied with a 2012 decision that it had received billions of dollars of subsidies including aid from space agency NASA and tax breaks from Washington State.

The European planemaker Airbus insisted the United States had not complied with the WTO's earlier decisions and claimed it had suffered $100 billion worth of harm when combined with a follow-up complaint. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)