Canada scraps meeting to discuss WTO challenges, cites coronavirus

OTTAWA, March 11 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak has forced Canada to cancel an international meeting next week that was to discuss challenges to the World Trade Organization, a Trade Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Canada chairs a group of 12 nations that, along with the European Union, is trying to reform WTO rules in the face of U.S. actions that threaten to paralyze the body. The group had been scheduled to meet in Ottawa March 18. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Leslie Adler)