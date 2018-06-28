FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018

WHO welcomes landmark tobacco ruling, Honduras to appeal "errors"

GENEVA, June 28 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization welcomed Australia’s victory in a landmark tobacco control case on Thursday, saying the ruling by the World Trade Organization was likely to accelerate implementation of “plain packaging” laws around the globe.

But Honduras, one of the four complainants in the WTO case, said in a statement that the ruling contained a number of legal and factual errors and did not appear to have been even-handed and objective, and indicated that it would appeal. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

