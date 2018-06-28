FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

WTO to rule on landmark tobacco case later on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 28 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization adjudication panel will rule on Thursday on a dispute over Australia’s tough tobacco packaging rules, widely seen as a test case for public health legislation globally.

The WTO said the ruling in the case, brought against Australia by Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Indonesia, would be published at around 1500 GMT. The ruling is expected to be appealed, the WTO’s chief judge has said.

Reporting by Tom Miles. Editing by Jane Merriman

