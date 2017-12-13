WuXi Biologics' top shareholder selling shares to raise up to $565 mln -IFR

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - WuXi Biologics’ biggest shareholder has launched a sale of 107.5 million shares in the Chinese contract drug research and development company, a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday showed.

The sale, which amounts to around 9 percent of WuXi Biologic shares, will raise up to $565 million at the top end of the indicative price range of HK$40 to HK$41 per share, which represented a discount of between 1.4 percent and 3.8 percent to Wednesday’s closing price, the term sheet showed.

The seller is WuXi Biologics Holdings Ltd., which owned about 74 percent of the company before the share offering. The sale follows the company’s market debut in June after its IPO raised $511 million. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Umesh Desai; Editing by Alexander Smith)