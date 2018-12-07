China's WuXi AppTec raises $1 bln in HK listing -sources

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai-listed Chinese medical tech platform WuXi AppTec raised $1.01 billion in its Hong Kong listing, sources told Reuters, making it one of this year’s last big deals to end on a positive note.

WuXi priced its listing at HK$68 ($8.71) per share, at the middle of an indicated range of HK$64.1-HK$71.5, said the sources, who are familiar with the matter.

It could raise up to $1.16 billion if an over-allotment option is exercised within a month of the start of trading. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Himani Sarkar)