Kremlin says Putin and Britain's Johnson backed renewed dialogue in phone call

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by telephone on Friday and expressed a readiness to establish dialogue between the countries and to cooperate on bilateral issues, the Kremlin said.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin and Johnson had congratulated one another on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War Two.

“Both sides expressed readiness to establish dialogue and cooperation on issues on the agenda of Russian-British relations, as well as in solving pressing international problems,” it said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)