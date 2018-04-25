FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 1:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-HK's Wynn Macau falls as Q1 profit misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in Macau casino Wynn Macau slide as much as 5.3 pct as investors lock in profit after first-quarter earnings came in slightly short of forecast

** Weaker-than expected VIP revenues dampen earnings for Wynn Resorts, which controls the Macau unit

** Executives say Wynn is committed to the future in Macau and is focusing on reinvesting $100 million on its existing Peninsula property

** The company is also looking to potentially cooperate with shareholder Galaxy Entertainment for international jurisdictions

Reporting by Farah Master

