April 12 (Reuters) - Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd is in talks to sell its partially built Boston Harbor resort to rival MGM Resorts International, the Wall Street Journal reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks are at an early stage and may not result in a deal, the report said.

Wynn Resorts declined to comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)