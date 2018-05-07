FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 7:45 PM / in an hour

Wynn Resorts in Massachusetts allowed to drop 'Wynn' from license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 7 (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ gambling regulator on Monday said it allowed Wynn Resorts Ltd to remove founder Steve Wynn’s name from its license for a planned $2.5 billion casino following allegations that Wynn subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s decision came as state regulators investigate the allegations as part of a process that could impact whether Wynn Resorts continues to be deemed suitable to retain its 2014 casino license. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Leslie Adler)

