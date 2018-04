BOSTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd on Friday proposed removing the name “Wynn” from a planned $2.5 billion casino in Massachusetts following allegations that founder Steve Wynn routinely subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

Wynn Chief Executive Matt Maddox at a meeting before the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in Boston formally proposed renaming the Wynn Boston Harbor project to “Encore Boston Harbor.” (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)