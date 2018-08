Aug 6 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd on Monday appointed Phil Satre as its vice chairman, reaching a settlement with the casino operator’s co-founder and largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn.

The company said Elaine Wynn will not propose any additional directors or seek to accelerate the timeline for the appointment of Satre as chairman for a specific period. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)