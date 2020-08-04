Company News
August 4, 2020 / 8:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Wynn Resorts posts quarterly loss on pandemic woes

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, as the coronavirus pandemic kept customers away from gaming tables and hurt the the U.S. casino operator’s gambling revenue.

Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts was $637.6 million, or $5.97 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of $94.55 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue plunged 94.8% to $85.7 million. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below