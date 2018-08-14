China's Wuzhou International says it will dispose of assets to offset debt

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd, which has seen a jump in its number of repayment defaults, said it is taking steps to dispose of assets to offset debt.

The firm has suspended seven projects under construction or in operation due to financial difficulty, it said in a statement late on Monday.

Wuzhou last week reported 2.5 billion yuan ($363.23 million) worth of principal repayment defaults and early repayment requests from creditors, versus 1 billion yuan a month earlier.

On Monday, it said future revenue will be reduced as a result of the asset disposal, but that “current financial difficulties encountered by the company will not impose imminent impact on the company’s business operations and continuity”.

“The company’s asset values are far more than its liabilities,” it said. ($1 = 6.8827 Chinese yuan renminbi)