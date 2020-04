MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group, Russia’s biggest food retailer, expects revenue growth to rise in the first quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

The company, which has reported a rise in sales connected to the coronavirus outbreak, reported a rise of 13.2% in 2019 revenue to 1.7 trillion roubles ($22.5 billion).