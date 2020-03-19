Russia's X5 Retail Group sees limited impact from forex risks

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s X5 Retail Group said on Thursday that foreign exchange risks would have a limited impact on its operations, a day after the rouble hit a four-year low against the dollar.

The Russian rouble is under pressure from a rapid fall in the price of oil compounded by a fast-developing global coronavirus virus sell-off.

X5 said its board had recommended a 2019 dividend of 110.47 roubles ($1.35) per GDR, or 30.0 billion roubles in total. ($1 = 81.6229 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)