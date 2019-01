MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s X5 retail group said on Tuesday it had nominated Alexander Torbakhov, a former executive at state lender Sberbank, to its supervisory board.

Torbakhov previously worked as deputy chairman of Sberbank’s management board and joined the lender in 2010. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)