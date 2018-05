May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. semiconductor testing company Cohu Inc said on Tuesday it will buy rival Xcerra Corp for about $796 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

Xcerra shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.2109 share of Cohu common stock for each share held, valuing Xcerra shares at $13.92 each, Cohu said in a statement.

The deal represents a premium of about 8.4 percent to Xcerra stock’s Monday close. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)