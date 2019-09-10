Xeris Pharma's low blood sugar treatment wins FDA approval

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s glucagon pen that aims to treat severely low sugar levels in diabetes patients, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The condition, called hypoglycemia, can cause acute cognitive impairment. It can occur multiple times a month, can also result in heart disease, seizure and coma in its severe form.

Gvoke, Xeris’ glucagon pen is an pre-filled device with liquid stable form of glucagon. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)