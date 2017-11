WELLINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Accounting software firm Xero said on Thursday that it would delist from the New Zealand stock exchange as it sought to focus on its listing on the Australian bourse.

Xero said in an emailed statement that the last day its shares would be traded on NZX would be Jan. 31, 2018.

The New Zealand-headquarterd firm will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)