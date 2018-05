May 10 (Reuters) - Accounting software firm Xero Ltd reported a smaller annual loss on Thursday helped by a rise in customer numbers. The company’s net loss narrowed to NZ$27.8 million ($19.28 million), in the year ended March 31, from a loss of NZ$69.1 million, a year earlier. Total revenue for the full-year rose about 38 percent to NZ$406.6 million.

