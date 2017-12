Dec 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has named four nominees to Xerox Corp’s board of directors, the company said on Monday.

Xerox said Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP, had resigned from its board, ending a standstill arrangement between the company and the Icahn Group and allowing Icahn to make his nominations.