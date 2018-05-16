Xerox names John Visentin as new CEO

May 16 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp has appointed John Visentin as chief executive officer and set July 31 for its annual shareholders meeting, the U.S. photocopier maker said on Wednesday.

Visentin was also elected vice chairman of the board with Keith Cozza elected as chairman, Xerox said in a statement.

Visentin replaces CEO Jeff Jacobson, the main architect of a proposed $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp that was scrapped this week in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that handed control of the U.S. company to new management.

Five other directors would step down as well under the settlement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)