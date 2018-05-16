FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 16, 2018 / 11:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Xerox names John Visentin as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp has appointed John Visentin as chief executive officer and set July 31 for its annual shareholders meeting, the U.S. photocopier maker said on Wednesday.

Visentin was also elected vice chairman of the board with Keith Cozza elected as chairman, Xerox said in a statement.

Visentin replaces CEO Jeff Jacobson, the main architect of a proposed $6.1 billion deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp that was scrapped this week in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that handed control of the U.S. company to new management.

Five other directors would step down as well under the settlement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.