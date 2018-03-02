Xerox rebuffs Deason's board nomination plans

March 2 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp said activist investor Darwin Deason does not have any right to nominate directors to the company’s board outside of the nomination window, following his attempt to nominate a full slate of directors.

Deason had attempted to change the board following a lawsuit filed earlier this year as he and fellow shareholder Carl Icahn try to stop Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp from taking over Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)