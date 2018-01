Jan 18 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp investor Carl Icahn on Thursday said he agreed with fellow shareholder Darwin Deason that a joint venture between Xerox and Fujifilm Holdings should be revised or terminated.

On Wednesday, Deason urged the photocopier pioneer to make public its joint venture agreement with Japan’s Fujifilm, saying U.S. securities laws require it. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)