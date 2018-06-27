FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 27, 2018 / 10:22 AM / in an hour

Fujifilm threatens to compete against Xerox if partnership not renewed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp warned on Wednesday that if Xerox Corp does not renew its technology agreement in 2021, it would be prepared to compete against the company in Asia-Pacific and challenge it in America and Europe.

Xerox had said on Monday it would start sourcing products from new vendors to lower its dependency on Fujifilm and may not renew its technology agreement with the 56-year-old joint venture Fuji Xerox. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.