Xerox exits Fujifilm JV with $2.3 bln stake sale

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox, its 57-year-old joint venture with Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp , for $2.3 billion.

The U.S. printer maker is selling the stake to Fujifilm, ending the partnership months after the two companies failed to reach a merger.

As part of the deal, Xerox will also sell its majority stake in another smaller joint venture with Fuji Xerox. (Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)