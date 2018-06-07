Fujifilm says may walk away from Xerox merger deal if no progress for six months

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday it may have no choice but to give up on a $6.1 billion merger with Xerox Corp if there is no progress in talks with the new board for about half a year.

“I don’t have a specific deadline in mind, but it should normally be around six months. If we have nothing by then, it can’t be helped,” Chief Executive Shigetaka Komori said in his first media session since the U.S. photocopier company scrapped their $6.1 billion merger deal.

A spokeswoman later clarified this meant Fujifilm could end the merger deal. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Christopher Cushing)