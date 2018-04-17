FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018

Icahn, Deason suggest monetizing Xerox assets over Fujifilm merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Top Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason on Tuesday suggested alternatives to the printer maker’s proposed merger with Japan’s Fujifilm , including a plan for the company to monetize some assets.

The suggestions include removing Xerox’s current management and monetizing the company’s “untapped” intellectual property in digital printing and other businesses.

Icahn and Deason, who control a combined 15 percent of Xerox, have been trying to stop Fujifilm from buying Xerox in a $6.1 billion deal. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

