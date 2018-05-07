FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Icahn, Deason want at least $40 per share for Xerox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason would consider a bid for Xerox Corp of $40 per share, or a split with Fujifilm that left the company independent, to resolve an ongoing proxy fight, they said in a letter on Monday.

The letter comes after Xerox on Friday appealed a New York court ruling to block its deal with Fujifilm Holdings, just hours after the printer and copier maker announced that its ousted CEO and directors would remain in place.

Xerox was not immediately available to comment on the letter. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

