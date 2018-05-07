Icahn, Deason want at least $40 per share for Xerox

May 7 (Reuters) - Activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason would consider a bid for Xerox Corp of $40 per share, or a split with Fujifilm that left the company independent, to resolve an ongoing proxy fight, they said in a letter on Monday.

The letter comes after Xerox on Friday appealed a New York court ruling to block its deal with Fujifilm Holdings, just hours after the printer and copier maker announced that its ousted CEO and directors would remain in place.

