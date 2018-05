May 9 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp on Wednesday said it intended to resume merger discussions with Fujifilm Corp , seeking superior terms to those announced at the end of January.

Reuters reported last month that Xerox had told a New York state court the companies had reopened talks on their $6.1 billion agreement for the Japanese company to acquire the U.S. print and copy machine maker. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)