March 18 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp on Monday said it is exploring the possibility of a “strategic transaction” involving its customer financing business.

Reuters reported last July that Xerox was considering the sale of a leasing unit that lends money to customers to rent printers and equipment. [bit.ly/2O9klBP ] (Reporting by Sonam Rai and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)