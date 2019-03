March 7 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp said on Thursday it will adopt a structure in which the printer maker will become a wholly-owned unit of a new holding company.

The reorganization is expected to be implemented in mid-2019. (bit.ly/2NO9EUT)

Shares of the new holding company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under its current ticker “XRX”. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)