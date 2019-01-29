Xerox fourth-quarter revenue falls 7.8 pct

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 7.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as businesses continue to cut back spending on printers and photocopiers.

Net income attributable to the company was $137 million, or 56 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $190 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.53 billion from $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)