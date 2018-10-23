FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Xerox reports 5.8 pct drop in revenue

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp, engaged in a tense standoff with Fujifilm Holdings Corp over an aborted merger, reported a 5.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as corporates cut back spending on printers and photocopiers.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $89 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $179 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier, hurt by higher taxes.

Total revenue fell to $2.35 billion from $2.50 billion.

Last week, Fujifilm won an appeal that could give the Japanese company leverage to bring Xerox management back to the negotiating table.

Xerox in May scrapped a planned $6.1 billion merger with partner Fujifilm in a settlement with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that also handed control of the U.S. photocopier giant to new management. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

